POLL | Is Mngqithi right that Chiefs and Pirates aren’t Sundowns' competition?

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi's claim that Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are not his side's competition for the league title has sparked fierce debate.
Mngqithi's side are gearing up to defend their title, kicking off their league campaign against Cape Town City on August 5. They host Kaizer Chiefs a week later.
Speaking at the launch of the premiership season this week, Mngqithi threw shade at his popular rivals and urged them to work to improve on last season before challenging the champions.
“I think other teams still have to fight to move from position six maybe to position three, and others still have to fight from position five maybe to position three.
“The teams that are direct competition at this stage, for me, are Cape Town City, Stellenbosch and Royal AM. Those are direct competition and they are progressing very well as the seasons go by,” Mngqithi said.
While some agreed with him, diehard Chiefs and Pirates supporters were fuming and vowed he would be eating his words come the end of the season.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Sundowns won their fifth successive Premiership title in 2021-2022 as part of a treble with the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.
Chiefs finished fifth in the league and Pirates sixth.
Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane said he is avoiding quick fixes such as signing for the sake of signing to resolve problems at the club.
Chiefs look a little thin upfront after the departure of several strikers.
“That’s one department where we definitely want to add someone who can give us that different dimension,” he told Radio 2000’s Game Time
“But at the same time we are avoiding a situation where we will just bring players because they are available. We are avoiding the quick fix. We want to bring people who we know very well will come and add value.”
