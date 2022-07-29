Khoza clarified that the competition is not a replacement for the Telkom Charity Cup. The new competition was introduced by the PSL clubs because of the lay-off most players will have during the World Cup.
“This is not the replacement of the Charity Cup. The clubs will announce what will happen beyond this. The issue of charity has not yet been discussed for now in the league,” said Khoza.
Black Label are also the new sponsors of the Carling Knockout Cup which will start in 2023. The competition replaces the Telkom Cup.
As the Carling Knockout Cup will involve all 16 PSL clubs, this year's Carling Cup format follows suit and fans will vote for which four teams they would like to see participating, the PSL said.
More details of this competition will be announced in September.
TimesLIVE
PSL announces a once-off, one-day Cup to be played on November 12
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Friday announced a new one-off competition, the 2022 Carling Cup, which will see football supporters voting for four participating PSL clubs.
The one-day competition, which will be played on November 12, will see the winner pocketing R4m The competition will be played during the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, which starts on November 6 and finishes on December 15.
“All [16 teams] participants will get R100,000; teams in the top four will get R2m for participation and the winner will get a further R2m,” chair of the PSL Irvin Khoza said at the PSL offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Friday.
TimesLIVE
