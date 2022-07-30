×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Benni McCarthy set to join Manchester United, though he denies reports

30 July 2022 - 14:48 By MARC STRYDOM
According to reports, former AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy is joining Manchester United as the first team strikers' coach.
According to reports, former AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy is joining Manchester United as the first team strikers' coach.
Image: Steve Haag/BackPagePix/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has denied reports he is joining Manchester United as the Premier League team's striker coach under head coach Erik ten Hag.

An announcement on former FC Porto striker McCarthy's appointment is expected to be made by United on Monday. The story broke in the UK press on Saturday, including in the Daily Mirror.

Reached by TimesLIVE on his UK number on Saturday afternoon, McCarthy was asked if he could confirm he is joining United. He was coy in his reposnse, laughed and said: “Who's pulling an April fool on me? No, sorry mate, no confirmation.”

SA sports show host Robert Marawa, contracted to Arena Holdings and whose Marawa Sports Worldwide show is carried digitally on SowetanLIVE, tweeted on Saturday McCarthy is joining United.

McCarthy is Bafana's all-time top scorer and the only South African to win the Uefa Champions League with Porto under Jose Mourinho in 2004.

Dutchman Ten Hag, who coached Ajax Amsterdam last season, begins his first campaign with United in the 2022-2023 season tasked with restoring the world's most-supported team to former glory.

McCarthy has been head coach and won trophies with two Premier Soccer League teams — Cape Town City and AmaZulu.

As a player he began his European career at Ajax, who he signed for from Cape Town club Seven Stars in 1996. McCarthy went on to star for Celta Vigo in Spain, Porto and Blackburn Rovers, where he was second-top scorer with 18 goals in the 2006-07 English Premier League to Chelsea's Didier Drogba (20).

After a brief stint at West Ham McCarthy returned to SA to win trophies at Orlando Pirates.   

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

A Spaniard in the works to steer the Sea Robbers

When Orlando Pirates turned 75 years old in 2012 – a year in which the ANC celebrated its centenary – they lined up a series of festivities.
Sport
1 month ago

Percy Tau cuts a lonely figure at Al Ahly after Pitso Mosimane’s departure

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau finds himself in a precarious position after Pitso Mosimane resigned as Al Ahly coach on Monday.
Sport
1 month ago

Moeneeb Josephs: 'I don't know why we got fired at AmaZulu'

Recently sacked AmaZulu FC goalkeeper coach Moeneeb Josephs suspects the club bosses may have reneged on their big dreams and the 2032 vision.
Sport
1 month ago

Pirates legend Moloi tips Benni McCarthy for the coaching job

Orlando Pirates legend Teboho Moloi says Benni McCarthy will be the best man to take over the coaching reins if management decides to part ways with ...
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Chiefs and Pirates are not our competition’: Sundowns coach Mngqithi Soccer
  2. ‘Kaizer Chiefs will launch a women’s team this season’: Kemiso Motaung Soccer
  3. Itumeleng Khune: I’m a Khosi for Life and will never leave Chiefs Soccer
  4. ‘Hardly two minutes at the helm and he’s lying already’: Sboniso Duma shaded ... Soccer
  5. PODCAST | Kaizer Chiefs never made offer for Letsoalo: MaMkhize Soccer

Latest Videos

'Criminals can't have more rights than law-abiding citizens': Malema
'The ANC is at its weakest,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference gets under way