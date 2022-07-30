×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Unisa offers African champs Banyana bursaries to study at the institution

30 July 2022 - 12:00 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Banyana Banyana celebrate winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.
Banyana Banyana celebrate winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The 23 Banyana Banyana players who helped SA win the Women’s African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title for the first time have been blessed with an opportunity to study at the University of SA (Unisa) for free.

Banyana continue to be celebrated after they returned home on Tuesday from Morocco with the Wafcon trophy after beating the hosts 2-1 in the climax of the tournament.

The victory earned the squad a visit to the Union Buildings where they met President Cyril Ramaphosa and were also awarded prize money of R5.8m by the department of sport.

After missing Wafcon, devastated Banyana star Salgado eyes World Cup

When Banyana Banyana midfield stalwart Gabriela Salgado ascended to the stage, an arm-sling supporting her fractured collarbone, she got a warm ...
Sport
2 days ago

Unisa has also joined the celebration of the heroines and announced they will offer bursaries to the Banyana stars to pursue study programmes of their choice and continue to shape their futures to a better tomorrow.

“In recognition of their historic achievement, Unisa will make available a special bursary programme (study opportunities), for the 23 players in accordance with the university’s admission policies,” Prof Puleng LenkaBula, principal and vice-chancellor of Unisa, said.

“The offer, whose terms and conditions will be communicated to the potential recipients, is effective from January 2023.

“The historic victory of SA in the African football scene after 26 years is very inspirational to Unisa, the youth, and SA as a whole.

Banyana stars dominate Women’s Afcon Best XI

Newly-crowned African champions Banyana Banyana dominate the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) team of the tournament.
Sport
3 days ago

“The achievement of Banyana resonates with Unisa’s values of innovation, excellence, and responsiveness. It is for this reason that Unisa saw it befitting to offer our exemplary champions the opportunity to further their studies and futures.”

LenkaBula said it was hoped SA youth will be inspired by the national women’s team and take up sport as something that could change their lives.

“We hope that in the same manner that Banyana have inspired the nation, this small gesture will inspire young girls and boys to believe in sport, virtues of discipline and excellence, and that there are long-term benefits and rewards associated with such virtues.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

PSL announces a once-off, one-day Cup to be played on November 12

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Friday announced a one-off competition, the 2022 Carling Cup, which will see football supporters voting for four ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘Kaizer Chiefs will launch a women’s team this season’: Kemiso Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs’ long-awaited women’s team will be launched this season, says the club’s head of digital Kemiso Motaung said.
Sport
2 days ago

‘Chiefs and Pirates are not our competition’: Sundowns coach Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi does not see Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates as direct challengers to Masandawana for the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Man City's Foden backs Haaland to deliver in Premier League

Manchester City's new signing Erling Haaland is "scary" in front of goal, team mate Phil Foden said, backing the Norwegian striker to quickly adapt ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Chiefs and Pirates are not our competition’: Sundowns coach Mngqithi Soccer
  2. ‘Kaizer Chiefs will launch a women’s team this season’: Kemiso Motaung Soccer
  3. ‘Hardly two minutes at the helm and he’s lying already’: Sboniso Duma shaded ... Soccer
  4. Itumeleng Khune: I’m a Khosi for Life and will never leave Chiefs Soccer
  5. PODCAST | Kaizer Chiefs never made offer for Letsoalo: MaMkhize Soccer

Latest Videos

'The ANC is at its weakest,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference gets under way
‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...