×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Benni in the Man United area: They gonna get ‘Hayi man tsek! You bloody cow’

31 July 2022 - 10:28 By Marc Strydom
Benni McCarthy at Old Trafford after signing as a first team coach for Manchester United.
Benni McCarthy at Old Trafford after signing as a first team coach for Manchester United.
Image: Manchester United/Twitter

Mzansi is in a spin at the news of one of its own, Bafana Bafana legend and son of Hanover Park Benni McCarthy, being appointed to the Manchester United coaching staff.

United confirmed the news, broken on Saturday in the UK press and in SA by a tweet by sports show host Robert Marawa, late on Saturday night that McCarthy has been appointed as one of three first team coaches under manager Erik ten Hag.

Twitter posts celebrated the news.

Many, like user @Moo_Venda, pointed out that the appointment meant McCarthy, whose responsibility is forwards, will now coach one of the world's best attackers, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fomer Kaizer Chiefs brand manager Vivan Casaletti tweeted: "#BenniMcCarthy will be coaching #CR7 #justsaying #levels”.

User @Kai_Gozo tweeted: “Benni was a proper 9. [Anthony] Martial abt to have a madness. They gonna be getting the 'hayi man..tsek! You bloody cow'. 'Mar-tial in the eriya (area). Halakashaaaa!' I'm excited for this.”

Marawa tweeted: “As we start a brand new day, remember the magnitude of this appointment!! This is HUUUUGE!!! A son of the soil achieving the unachievable!! Good luck son!!”

McCarthy's former Bafana teammate and Everton star Steven Pienaar tweeted: “Congrats broer @bennimccarthy17 so proud of you.”

READ MORE

Confirmed: Manchester United appoint Benni McCarthy

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy as one of the club’s three first team coaches, to serve under ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Benni McCarthy set to join Manchester United, though he denies reports

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has denied reports he is joining Manchester United as the Premier League team's striker coach under head coach ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Benni McCarthy to sharpen Man United strikers

Benni McCarthy will be sharing his goal scoring tips with the strike force of Manchester United which may include five time Ballon d’Or winner ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Moeneeb Josephs: 'I don't know why we got fired at AmaZulu'

Recently sacked AmaZulu FC goalkeeper coach Moeneeb Josephs suspects the club bosses may have reneged on their big dreams and the 2032 vision.
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Chiefs and Pirates are not our competition’: Sundowns coach Mngqithi Soccer
  2. Confirmed: Manchester United appoint Benni McCarthy Soccer
  3. Benni McCarthy set to join Manchester United, though he denies reports Soccer
  4. Itumeleng Khune: I’m a Khosi for Life and will never leave Chiefs Soccer
  5. PSL announces a once-off, one-day Cup to be played on November 12 Soccer

Latest Videos

'Criminals can't have more rights than law-abiding citizens': Malema
'The ANC is at its weakest,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference gets under way