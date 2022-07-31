Confirmed: Manchester United appoint Benni McCarthy

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy as one of the club’s three first team coaches, to serve under new head coach Erik ten Hag.

United tweeted late on Saturday night: “Welcoming a new face to our coaching team... Great to have you on board @BenniMcCarthy17.”

The club said in a statement: “Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has added to his back room team with the appointment of Benni McCarthy as a first team coach.

“The former SA striker was a boyhood Reds fan and scored twice against us for Porto in the 2003/04 Champions League knockout stages.