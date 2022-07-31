×

Soccer

WATCH | Chiefs look to get 'juju' flowing as players greet fans at FNB

31 July 2022 - 14:14 By Marc Strydom

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane addresses supporters at a players and fans preseason interaction event at FNB Stadium on Saturday July 30 2022 ahead of the start of the 2022-23 DStv Premiership campaign.

Kaizer Chiefs hosted a squad and supporters interaction event at FNB Stadium on Saturday as the team looked to harness the feel-good factor of their new-look squad and get right “juju” flowing ahead of their 2022-23 campaign.

A limited number of supporters who registered online for the event rubbed shoulders with coach Arthur Zwane, assistant Dillon Sheppard, the technical team and squad.

Sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr, marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung and head of digital Kemiso Motaung were present, while chair Kaizer Motaung also made an appearance.

Speaking after his new-look squad were introduced, Zwane echoed the sentiments of Jessica and Kaizer Junior that “something special is happening at Chiefs”.

