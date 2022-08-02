Hlompho Kekana confirms retirement: ‘It has been coming since I left Sundowns’

Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has hung up the boots on his glittering 17-year career.

The midfield general of the Downs team who won the 2016 Caf Champions League under Pitso Mosimane was released by the Brazilians in January, and has been clubless since.

“Hlompho Kekana woke up today deciding he was going to write a letter announcing my retirement. It has been coming for some time, since I left Sundowns,” the 37-year-old twice Fifa Puskas award nominee told Marawa Sports Worldwide on Tuesday afternoon.

In his letter Kekana wrote: “As a kid growing up I always knew I wanted to play football. I have spoken a few times in my career about how I put up the bread money on football games as a kid.

“The people who knew me back then knew my crazy goals and they clearly saw my passion for the game. And this passion led me to leaving home at a young age.