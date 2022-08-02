×

Soccer

PODCAST | ‘When I heard I had a heart condition my world stopped’: Banyana keeper Dlamini

02 August 2022 - 09:12 By Sports staff
President Cyril Ramaphosa, Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane at the Union Buildings on July 27 2022.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane at the Union Buildings on July 27 2022.
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini has described how when she heard she had a heart condition she feared it would end her career.

Dlamini, the goalkeeper of the tournament as Banyana won the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations last week, was speaking to Robert Marawa on his Marawa Sports Worldwide show.

She revealed that when she contracted Covid-19 last year and it lingered for longer than normal her club, Mamelodi Sundowns, took her to doctors. She was told her heart was full of fluid.

“They checked me out and found I have a heart infusion. My whole world stopped,” Dlamini said.

“I was like, ‘How am I going to work, how am I going to feed my family?’”

She said she only expected to return to play in January this year, but “a miracle happened and I came back before the Champions League”.

She trained for a week and then starred for Sundowns when they won the inaugural Caf Women's Champions League in November 2021.

She said doctors said it was “a miracle” she had returned to play. She goes for regular medical check-ups to ensure she is healthy enough to play.

Dlamini also spoke about Banyana's joy at their Wafcon victory and the turnaround in support it can bring for the women's national team, Sundowns Ladies winning the Champions League and SA's prospects at the 2023 World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

