×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Pule not happy about Orlando Pirates missing out on Caf competitions

03 August 2022 - 09:25 By Staff Reporter
Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates.
Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Star Orlando Pirates winger Vincent Pule says the Buccaneers not playing in continental competitions is a setback for the club, especially after they went all the way and reached the final of the Caf Confederations Cup last season.

Pirates were defeated in the final of the Confederations Cup by Moroccan club RS Berkane in May. They were sunk 5-4 via penalty shootouts in neutral Uyo, Nigeria.

They miss out Confederation of African Football (Caf) competitions in 2022-23 because they finished sixth in the DStv Premiership in 2021-22.  

“It has been difficult accepting we are not playing in any Caf club competition this year,” Pule said.

“We had hoped we could but it did not happen. But we must work hard next season so we get a Champions League spot. We all know Pirates have a rich history and as a collective we have to make sure the club is back in Caf.”

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder explained the differences between their disappointing domestic campaign and reaching the Confed final.

“The guys grabbed their opportunities in Caf matches but they could not perform at the same tempo in the domestic league. If they could convert their chances in the PSL, we could be speaking a different language.

“I was not happy because I did not play much because of injuries. I am feeling a lot better now. I  had a tough season and I am taking baby steps.

“The best thing for me to do is concentrate on recovering and staying injury-free so I can come back and do what I do best – score goals.”

Pirates open their 2022-23 Premiership campaign on Saturday against Swallows FC at the Orlando Stadium.

READ MORE

PODCAST | Fikile Mbalula ‘broke me’, says ex-Bafana star Moeneeb Josephs

Former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs has related how being slammed in the media by then sports minister Fikile Mbalula ...
Sport
1 day ago

'This act shows leadership on another level': Pitso salutes Malema

"I would like to commend Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema for the great gesture of being part of the process that led to a legend being recognised ...
Sport
32 minutes ago

Who can stop Sundowns? The 16 PSL teams and how they’ll fare in 2022-23

Chiefs will improve under Arthur Zwane, but it won’t be nearly enough to knock the Brazilians off their perch
Sport
1 day ago

‘I wouldn't pull that off’: Chelsea star Mason Mount reacts to SA diski

“It’s basically dancing with the ball … it’s exciting,” Mount exclaimed
Sport
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Fikile Mbalula ‘broke me’, says ex-Bafana star Moeneeb Josephs Soccer
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Wounded or not, All Blacks no match for Boks Sport
  3. ‘I wouldn't pull that off’: Chelsea star Mason Mount reacts to SA diski Soccer
  4. ‘We wish him well because it will open doors for us’: Mosimane on McCarthy’s ... Soccer
  5. WATCH | Teko recalls Bafana coach Parreira substituting him for 'showboating' Soccer

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele