Pule not happy about Orlando Pirates missing out on Caf competitions
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix
Star Orlando Pirates winger Vincent Pule says the Buccaneers not playing in continental competitions is a setback for the club, especially after they went all the way and reached the final of the Caf Confederations Cup last season.
Pirates were defeated in the final of the Confederations Cup by Moroccan club RS Berkane in May. They were sunk 5-4 via penalty shootouts in neutral Uyo, Nigeria.
They miss out Confederation of African Football (Caf) competitions in 2022-23 because they finished sixth in the DStv Premiership in 2021-22.
“It has been difficult accepting we are not playing in any Caf club competition this year,” Pule said.
“We had hoped we could but it did not happen. But we must work hard next season so we get a Champions League spot. We all know Pirates have a rich history and as a collective we have to make sure the club is back in Caf.”
