Soccer

'This act shows leadership on another level': Pitso salutes Malema

03 August 2022 - 09:28
Former Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane.
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Former Aly Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has given EFF leader Julius Malema his flowers for being part of the process that led to Kaizer Motaung being recognised for his work in football. 

Motaung last week receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Cape Town (UCT) for his contribution to South African football.

The doctorate came after Malema, for years, called for the recognition of Motaung and Orlando Pirates chairperson Irvin Khoza.

“I would like to commend Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema for the great gesture of being part of the process that led to a legend being recognised for his great work in football. This act shows leadership on another level. Keep up the good work, my brother,” said Mosimane.

Motaung also praised Malema's contribution to the accolade.

“I want to acknowledge the prior call you have been making to the higher education institutions to honour my contributions with a doctoral degree. I noticed your resounding response via public pronouncements when it became known that UCT invited me to receive the award, and I appreciated that too,” he said. 

“You took time out of your busy schedule to grace the momentous occasion. Your presence was felt, and so was the red army who created the celebratory atmosphere with song and dance. My family and I wish to once more express our gratitude to you.”

Last week, Motaung said “never in his wildest dreams” did he think he would receive an honorary doctorate.

“It’s a truly memorable day for me because it’s one of those rare occasions and moments in my life I will always treasure,” he said.

“It was a great day, not really because of me but because of what the journey entails in terms of my Kaizer Chiefs career, because everything for me has been through and through a Kaizer Chiefs contribution.

“It was a great day for SA football, but in particular Chiefs. And of course my family, because what happened today is a recognition by a lot of other people of the part I’ve played in this journey”.

TimesLIVE

