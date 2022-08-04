“I think there are a lot of similarities between me and him. I remember one time he told the players at SuperSport United that there was a new 'Teko Modise fine'.
Some of the disagreements Modise had with Mosimane were because the player felt the coach became too strict with him and sometimes he didn’t like that.
“He started being very strict with me and sometimes I would push back a bit because I didn’t understand why he was coaching me on the pitch and off the pitch.”
WATCH | ‘I used to fight a lot with Pitso’: former Bafana star Teko Modise
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Former Bafana Bafana star Teko Modise has described how disciplinarian coach Pitso Mosimane helped him become a better player and person.
Mosimane coached Modise at SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana where the coach managed to get the best out of the attacking midfielder though Modise used to give him problems.
“Coach Pitso helped me to become a better player and a better person, but we fought a lot. Not against each other, but we fought for what is right because he is one person who fights for what is right and he stands by it,” Modise said.
