Young coach and club legend Arthur Zwane’s clear-out of ageing, big-name stars and mostly youthful signings, and commitment to restoring expression at Amakhosi after the pragmatic football of three results-first coaches - Middendorp, Stuart Baxter and Gavin Hunt - could set a snowball rolling in 2022-23. It’s then just a question of whether it melts from the inevitable heat it will be subjected to before or after the finish line in May 2023.
Again, no-one’s giving Chiefs a chance. Most say give the trophy to six-time successive champions Sundowns before they even kick the season off away to Cape Town City on Friday night.
Somewhere in their psyche Sundowns might believe that too, as much as they will strive not to.
Nothing’s guaranteed in football, which is a sport littered with historic upsets. If Zwane’s new-look Amakhosi - many of whom are youngsters who came through development under the coach and love him - get on a run, they could be hard to stop.
Why Kaizer Chiefs will win the DStv Premiership in 2022-23
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs have feel-good and unknown quantity factors to carry them to the DStv Premiership title in 2022-23, if a bit of luck is thrown into the mix.
No-one gave Ernst Middendorp’s Chiefs a snowball's chance in De Hel in 2019-20 and they led until the final day, choking against Baroka and being pipped by Mamelodi Sundowns by two points.
Ironically it was the “snowball factor” that almost got Chiefs a title. Middendorp had innovative and solid game plans the players bought into, and with each win they gained confidence.
Chiefs say the coming season is for rebuilding, and they’re right. But deep down Amakhosi want and need trophies, and will harbour some hope of a good run in the league.
PODCAST | King Kaizer on the microphone
