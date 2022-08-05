×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Why Sundowns are favourites to win the league — again

05 August 2022 - 13:25
Sundowns celebrate with the DStv Premiership trophy on May 23 2022.
Sundowns celebrate with the DStv Premiership trophy on May 23 2022.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Less transfer disruptions to the rampant team that easily won their fifth successive DStv Premiership title last season will work in favour of Mamelodi Sundowns this season.

The Brazilians have confirmed the arrival of Ronwen Williams and Sipho Mbule from SuperSport United and the arrival of Moroccan central defender Abdel Moneim Boutawil and Ethiopian striker Abubeker Nassir are imminent.

Midfielders George Maluleka and Sibusiso Vilakazi have left the club, and Grant Margeman, Ricardo Goss and Divine Lunga are out on loan while troubled Phakamani Mahlambi has been released.

The Brazilians start their campaign with a tricky clash against Cape Town City on Friday night as they embark on the daunting mission of winning the league championship for a sixth time.

‘We will compete for everything,’ says Chiefs star Billiat on new season

Following their major clear-out in the name of rebuilding, Kaizer Chiefs stalwart Khama Billiat believes Amakhosi have assembled a good team to go ...
Sport
21 hours ago

The arrival of Bafana Bafana captain Williams will provide much needed competition in the goalkeeping department which includes veterans Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene.

There is also Reyaad Pieterse who will be pushing to get game time as the season progresses.

Good news for Sundowns is that key players from last season, Rushine De Reuck, Lyle Lakay, Khuliso Mudau, Andile Jali, Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile, have been retained for another assault on the title.

A lot will also be expected from the likes of Teboho Mokoena, Sphelele Mkhulise, Aubrey Modiba, Lebohang Maboe, Gift Motupa, Kermit Erasmus and Thabiso Kutumela who were in and out of the team last season.

Hlompho Kekana confirms retirement: ‘It's been coming since I left Sundowns’

Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has hung up the boots on his glittering 17-year career.
Sport
2 days ago

Another factor in Sundowns' favour is that the three co-coaches, Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena, will continue to steer the ship this season.

Other teams have boosted their squads significantly, but the advantage is with Sundowns as they have experienced players capable of playing in different competitions.

Rivals Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United have new coaches in Arthur Zwane, Jose Riveiro and Gavin Hunt respectively, and they have been busy in the transfer market.

Other teams such as Sekhukhune United, AmaZulu, Richards Bay, Marumo Gallants, Royal AM, Maritzburg United, TS Galaxy, Swallows, Cape Town City and Stellenbosch have also recruited wisely.

PODCAST | King Kaizer on the microphone

Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung speaks on the PSL working on a model to regulate the buying and selling of clubs and bringing new leadership on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Recently, Onyango said not having too many players coming through helps them with continuity.

“We don’t have that many new numbers, so combinations look good. It is good be having the same numbers, with maybe two to three new players, because it helps the coaching staff to have continuity.

“I hope continuity will help us to continue where we left off last season, and we are looking forward to the first game of the season,” said Onyango.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

‘We will compete for everything,’ says Chiefs star Billiat on new season

Following their major clear-out in the name of rebuilding, Kaizer Chiefs stalwart Khama Billiat believes Amakhosi have assembled a good team to go ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Why Orlando Pirates will win the DStv Premiership in 2022-23

Orlando Pirates have been a huge disappointment over the past few seasons, but it would be very dangerous to rule them out of the DStv Premiership ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Sekhukhune United ‘lack ethics and morals’: Royal AM boss Sinky Mnisi

Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi has thrown a jab at rivals Sekhukhune United, saying he will never work for the side even if they were the last team on ...
Sport
1 day ago

PODCAST | ‘I knew I had overstayed my welcome at Sundowns’: Hlompho Kekana

An emotional Hlompho Kekana says by the end of his glittering decade at Mamelodi Sundowns he knew he had overstayed his welcome.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'This act shows leadership on another level': Pitso salutes Malema Soccer
  2. PODCAST | ‘I knew I had overstayed my welcome at Sundowns’: Hlompho Kekana Soccer
  3. ‘I am not udakaboy’: Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi blasts owner MaMkhize Soccer
  4. PODCAST | Fikile Mbalula ‘broke me’, says ex-Bafana star Moeneeb Josephs Soccer
  5. ‘I wouldn't pull that off’: Chelsea star Mason Mount reacts to SA diski Soccer

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...