×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Ten Hag era at United begins with defeat to Brighton

07 August 2022 - 17:12 By Reuters
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United is put under pressure by Joel Veltman of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on August 07.
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United is put under pressure by Joel Veltman of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on August 07.
Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Erik ten Hag era at Manchester United began with a 2-1 Premier League defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday as the Dutch manager was shown just how much work is ahead of him.

There were yet more loud and angry protests against United's owners, the American Glazer family, before the kick-off and it was also a familiar scene on the field.

Brighton took the lead on the half-hour with Leandro Trossard finding former United forward Danny Welbeck who squared the ball to the back post for Pascal Gross to slot home.

Nine minutes later, Gross doubled the lead, with his sixth career goal against United, after David De Gea had poorly pushed out a Solly March drive right into the path of the German who again made no mistake.

Ten Hag introduced Cristiano Ronaldo in the 53rd minute and the Portugal forward, who is reported to want to leave the club, provided the spark for United's attempted comeback.

The home side gave themselves a foothold in the 68th minute when a goalmouth scramble ended with Alexis Mac Allister turning the ball into his own net but Brighton held on for a second straight win against United, following their 4-0 victory in May.

MORE:

New kids Fulham miss chance to down Gunners

Aleksandar Mitrovic's brace of goals was cancelled out by strikes from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah as newly promoted Fulham held Liverpool to a ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Alonso wants to leave Chelsea, says Tuchel

Defender Marcos Alonso was not included in Chelsea's line-up for their opening match of the Premier League season against Everton as he wants to ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Magic Mitrovic nets twice as Fulham hold Liverpool to 2-2 draw

Aleksandar Mitrovic's brace of goals was cancelled out by strikes from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah as newly promoted Fulham held Liverpool to a ...
Sport
8 hours ago

England’s women football won’t be same again

There’s no point comparing the rewards of women’s football to the men’s game. But there is plenty of growth ahead. 
Sport
17 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Why Kaizer Chiefs will win the DStv Premiership in 2022-23 Soccer
  2. 'This act shows leadership on another level': Pitso salutes Malema Soccer
  3. PODCAST | ‘I knew I had overstayed my welcome at Sundowns’: Hlompho Kekana Soccer
  4. Why Orlando Pirates will win the DStv Premiership in 2022-23 Soccer
  5. Sundowns blow away Cape Town City in season opener Soccer

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...