Soccer

McCarthy a hit with Ronaldo and others at Manchester United: reports

08 August 2022 - 10:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Benni McCarthy has reportedly been a popular figure at Manchester United's training ground.
Image: Manchester United/Twitter

SA football legend Benni McCarthy has made a big impression at Manchester United, with the club's superstars reportedly impressed by his work so far.

The former AmaZulu and Cape Town City head coach was recently appointed as a first team coach at Man United, specialising in coaching attacking plays and positioning.

While some questioned the decision, many praised the club bringing in one of Africa's most prolific strikers.

According to Daily Mail UK, McCarthy has been holding extra shooting practice after being asked by Bruno Fernandes.

The drills have proved so popular that Cristiano Ronaldo and others have quickly joined in.

Speaking about his appointment, boyhood fan McCarthy said he was “excited and happy” to finally be at the club.

“How can you not be when you're standing in the Theatre of Dreams?” he told MUTV.

"[I want to] help these young players, push them, change their mindset and really try to make the difference to United this season.

"Hopefully this season we're going to see a completely revived United, a hungry bunch of players and a team that's going to be able to challenge to get into the Champions League and change the dynamics of the Man Citys and Liverpools.”

Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane predicted McCarthy's new gig will open doors for other South Africans.

“Benni in the 18 area. Breaking boundaries for all of us in SA. We wish him well because it will open doors for us. Galagasha,” said Mosimane.

