Kaizer Chiefs' premiership season started on a disastrous note with a 1-0 defeat to rivals Royal AM, leaving many fans feeling blue.
Royal defender Ricardo Nascimento sunk Amakhosi in the first minute when he finished off a loose ball the Chiefs' defence failed to clear.
Chiefs pushed hard for an equaliser but were not able to find the back of the net, and perhaps on another day would have been good enough to even get the win.
In the end a dominant display was not enough for the team to leave Chatsworth Stadium in Durban with points.
They will have to be more lethal against Maritzburg United at home on Tuesday and away to reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria on Saturday.
Coach Arthur Zwane said the loss did not reflect his side's performance.
“We are rebuilding this team and we’re going to get it right. We’re going to win some games and we’re going to win with flair and win much better. Even today (Saturday) we were a better team by far.
“We did everything in terms of creating the goal-scoring opportunities. The ball was not going to go in and that was the unfortunate part.
“I think the boys executed themselves very well in terms of taking more chances, and if the goalkeeper could be the man-of-the-match it means we were unfortunate. We had about two or three one-on-ones and there are those that were cleared off the goal line in the first half.”
He said his side were “still in a relaxed mode” when they conceded, and would use it as a wake-up call.
“We need to be switched on from the first whistle. But a lot of positives taken out of this match.”
Frustrated fans took to social media to share their disappointment with the result, while others had a laugh at the club “in turmoil”.
‘New season, same old Kaizer Chiefs’ — Fans react to loss to Royal AM
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
