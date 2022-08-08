Pirates coach Riveiro confident Bucs will soon start scoring more goals

Eva Nga failed to score with only a keeper to beat in the second half after being nicely set up by the influential Thembinkosi Lorch.
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is confident his men will improve upfront and score more goals, and he is happy they are creating those opportunities.
Spanish mentor Riveiro took charge of his first DStv Premiership match and led his men to a 1-0 victory over chaotic Swallows FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
The truth is Pirates should have scored more goals as they created a host of chances, but failed to bury them.
Though Pirates' new Cameroonian striker Bienvenu Eva Nga scored the only goal in the match, he could have at least ended his debut match with a brace.
Drama-filled Hunt-Klate encounter ends in stalemate
The Spaniard was also thrilled with the intensity and confidence his men showed against the Dube Birds, especially as it was their first game of the season.
“We know how the first game of the competition is. It’s usually tough. I’m so happy with the way we played at the beginning of the game. We had about 30 minutes where we controlled the game very well,” Riveiro said.
“We created enough chances and also felt super good in terms of controlling the game in every phase. We didn’t have a problem in controlling the transition and long ball of Swallows.”
Pirates travel to Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday for a Premiership fixture (7.30pm).
