'Success won't happen overnight,' Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says there's still a long way

“But I’m still saying, what I saw [against Royal AM], it gives me so much hope in terms of the way the players responded. Because playing expansive football is very difficult. It comes with a lot of coaching, tactical understanding and game intelligence, so we are still far from it.”
The good thing for Zwane and Chiefs is most of their supporters appear to still back them despite the defeat.
“But I know we are going to get there, most definitely, because we are trying to kill two birds with one stone. We are not in a hurry to get there, but eventually we are going to get there,” Zwane said.
Chiefs will play their first home game of the season against John Maduka’s Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium in Joburg on Tuesday (7.30pm).
Maritzburg kicked off their season with a 1-1 draw against Sekhukhune United in the capital of KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.
DStv Premiership Fixtures
Tuesday
Richards Bay vs Marumo Gallants FC — 3pm
Swallows vs Cape Town City FC — 5pm
Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United — 7.30pm
Wednesday
AmaZulu vs SuperSport Utd — 5pm
Sekhukhune vs Golden Arrows — 7.30pm
Chippa United vs Royal AM — 7.30pm
Stellenbosch vs Orlando Pirates — 7.30pm
Sundowns vs TS Galaxy — 7.30pm
