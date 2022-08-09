×

Soccer

Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma eyes Ronwen Williams' spot in Bafana

09 August 2022 - 13:02 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Bruce Bvuma of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on August 6.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

With the possibility of the number one goalkeeper spot in Bafana Bafana up for grabs, Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper Bruce Bvuma admits he is eyeing the position.

Newly signed Mamelodi Sundowns goalie Ronwen Williams is Bafana skipper and their first choice goal-minder.

However, there are worries that could change if he fails to quickly establish himself as number one at Sundowns where he will face stiff competition and Bafana coach Hugo Broos will have to find another keeper.

Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi said like any other player, Williams is not guaranteed a starting berth at the Tshwane giants and will have to fight for the number one spot with Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene and Reyaad Pieterse.

Like almost all other local goalkeepers, Bvuma is well aware of the situation.

While Bvuma would like to take over from Williams, he admits that winning the number one spot at Chiefs will increase his chances.

“It’s every player's dream to be in the national team and of course I also want to be the first choice goalkeeper in the national team. But the first thing I need to do is to cement my place here at Kaizer Chiefs.

“But again Ronwen is top class, don’t take anything away from that and it’s not only Ronwen, there’s Veli Mothwa [of AmaZulu FC] in the picture, there’s Ricardo [Goss, at SuperSport United] and Reyaad.

“I believe we will see a lot of SA goalkeepers playing [this season]. So, I can’t say I will be the only one who is looking at that place, of course I want it and I won’t lie.

“There’s a lot of people out there who want this position, but I would love to have it and I’m working towards it.”

Williams had a goalkeeper’s dream debut at Sundowns as he kept a clean sheet in the 2-0 win over Cape Town City on Friday.

Bvuma was in goal for Amakhosi when they lost 1-0 to Royal AM in their season opener in Durban on Saturday.

Chiefs will be aiming to register their first victory of the season when they welcome John Maduka’s Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium in Joburg on Tuesday (7.30pm).

“As the coach [Arthur Zwane] said, we still have 29 games to play in the league this season. I believe it is important for us to get maximum points on Tuesday, especially because we are playing at home,” Bvuma said.

“We need to dominate in the same way we did against Royal AM and try by all means to win games.”

TimesLIVE

