Soccer

First win of the season for Chiefs as they wallop Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium

09 August 2022 - 22:03 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Kaizer Chiefs captain Keagan Dolly celebrates his goal with team-mates during the DStv Premiership match against Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium on August 09.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs registered their first victory of the season by defeating a reckless Maritzburg United 3-0 in their DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday night.

Ashley du Preez and Keagan Dolly scored for Chiefs in the first half while 18-year-old Mduduzi Shabalala came off the bench late in the second stanza to put the final nail into United’s coffin

Amakhosi started their campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Royal AM in Durban at the weekend but they responded with this much needed win that will serve as a morale booster ahead of their visit to rivals and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the weekend.

Coach Arthur Zwane’s Chiefs were a marvel to watch, especially in the first half with their quick play whenever they were attacking.

Chiefs scored just after four minutes into the game as Du Preez opened his goal account in Amakhosi colours.

Du Preez’s goal was a result of poor defending from United with both Bonginkosi Makume and Keegan Ricthie targeting Khama Billiat who had the ball and left the eventual scorer unmarked.

Chiefs could have doubled the lead on 15 minutes but lack of communication between Du Preez and Lohlogonolo Matlou saw them squander a perfect opportunity inside the box.

Amakhosi doubled the lead after 24 minutes of play when Dolly received the ball outside the box and sent it into an empty net.

This after the Team of Choice committed another blunder when Makume, who joined Maritzburg from relegated Baroka FC, was pressured by Yusuf Maart and failed to clear the ball.

Makume has not had a great start in Pietermaritzburg as he missed a penalty against Sekhukhune United at the weekend as well.

Maritzburg's performance in the first half was below par and didn’t create enough opportunities, except when their Zambian forward Friday Samu was denied by woodwork late in the first half.

Maritzburg coach John Maduka was clearly not impressed with what he saw in the first half and made four changes before the start of the second stanza.

Maduka brought in Karim Kimvuidi, Siboniso Conco, Genino Palace and Lelethu Skelem for Samu, Amadou Soukouna, Rowan Human and Tawanda Macheke.

While Maritzburg couldn't find even a single goal, their performance looked a bit better in the second half as they made a number of threatening entries into Chiefs' half.

Bruce Bvuma produced a fine save from Ritchie’s dangerous free kick before the hour mark.

Bongani Sam had a couple of good chances but none of them were on target.

Chiefs created more chances in the second half, but their third goal came when teenager Shabalala scored during the referee’s optional time.

The goal came from a beautiful play from Kgaogelo Sekgota and Khama Billiat, who set up the youngsters.

