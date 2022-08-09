Mamelodi Sundowns have finally unveiled their Ethiopian attacker, Abubeker Nasir.
Nasir arrives at the star-studded Brazilians where he is going to compete for a starting place with the likes of Peter Shalulile, Pavol Šafranko, Kermit Erasmus, Gift Motupa and Thabiso Kutumela.
WATCH | Sundowns unveils Ethiopian attacker Abubeker Nasir
Image: Thor Wegner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images
If he hits the ground running, Nasir will be helpful to Sundowns’ cause as they are targeting to win the DStv Premiership title for a record extending sixth season on the spin.
The Brazilians started the defence of their title with an impressive 2-0 beating of Cape Town City last week in the Mother City and their second match is against TS Galaxy at Loftus on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
