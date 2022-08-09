×

Soccer

WATCH | Sundowns unveils Ethiopian attacker Abubeker Nasir

09 August 2022 - 14:17
New arrival at Mamelodi Sundowns, Abubeker Nasir, in actin for Ethiopia.
Image: Thor Wegner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images
Image: Thor Wegner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns have finally unveiled their Ethiopian attacker, Abubeker Nasir.

Nasir arrives at the star-studded Brazilians where he is going to compete for a starting place with the likes of Peter Shalulile, Pavol Šafranko, Kermit Erasmus, Gift Motupa and Thabiso Kutumela.

If he hits the ground running, Nasir will be helpful to Sundowns’ cause as they are targeting to win the DStv Premiership title for a record extending sixth season on the spin.

The Brazilians started the defence of their title with an impressive 2-0 beating of Cape Town City last week in the Mother City and their second match is against TS Galaxy at Loftus on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

