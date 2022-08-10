×

‘Bring on Barcelona’: Fans celebrate Kaizer Chiefs’ first win of the season

10 August 2022 - 07:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Mduduzi Shabalala of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates scoring against Maritzburg United.
Mduduzi Shabalala of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates scoring against Maritzburg United.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs put last weekend's frustrating 1-0 loss behind them to beat Maritzburg United, sending their fans into ecstasy.

Amakhosi dispatched their visitors from KwaZulu-Natal 3-0 at FNB Stadium in  Johannesburg on Tuesday evening, with goals from Ashley du Preez, Keagan Dolly and Mduduzi Shabalala.

New signing Du Preez put his side ahead after just four minutes after some poor defending from United.

The second came 20 minutes later when defender Bonginkosi Makume failed to clear the ball and Dolly capitalised to put the ball into the net.

United improved in the second half but teenager Shabalala put the final nail in the coffin with a strike in additional time.

Fans will be hoping Chiefs can carry this form into their next match against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the weekend.

They filled social media with reactions to the win and predicted more glory days ahead.

