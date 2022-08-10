×

Soccer

Bucs coach Riveiro happy with a point away to Stellenbosch in Cape Town

10 August 2022 - 22:00
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Molahlehi Solly Khunyedi of Stellenbosch challenges Goodman Mosele of Orlando Pirates during their DStv Premiership match at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch.
Molahlehi Solly Khunyedi of Stellenbosch challenges Goodman Mosele of Orlando Pirates during their DStv Premiership match at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates played to a 1-1 draw away to Stellenbosch FC in their second DStv Premiership match at the Danie Craven Stadium in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Nkosinathi Sibisi, a former Lamontville Golden Arrows defender, gave the visitors a lead against the run of play on the stroke of half time, brilliantly heading in his first goal in his second match in the colours of the Buccaneers. 

Sibisi slotted in Kabelo Dlamini's corner kick which came after a rare moment of attack by Pirates in the first half.

Stellenbosch earned their second successive draw courtesy of Junior Mendieta's header in the 54th minute. Mandieta benefited from Pirates defenders not picking him when he connected with Fawaaz Basadien's cross.

The conditions were tough for both sides as the pitch was slippery due to the occasional downpour throughout the match.

Stellenbosch had control in the first half and could have taken the lead had Antonio van Wyk taken a couple of chances he had after he came on for the injured Glen Hahn early in the game.

Steve Barker's team pinned Pirates in their own half, giving Thembinkosi Lorch and  Dlamini little room to create chances for Bucs' lone striker Eva Nga.

Pirates new coach Jose Riveiro will, however, be the happier of the two mentors as he avoided defeat and his team remain in the top half of the table after collecting four points from a possible six. 

“I've got to take the point and be happy with that,” Barker said of his team which finished fourth on the log last season.

Riveiro said the result was fair, accepting the fact that his team struggled to control the match in the first half and only played slightly better in the second stanza.   

Pirates host Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday while Stellenbosch will be looking for their first victory of the season when they host early leaders Royal AM on Saturday.  

