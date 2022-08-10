WATCH | Caf launches 'lucrative' Super League, but with scant details

The first 24 clubs to participate are set to receive an annual $2.5m (R41.5m) to take part. They will use the money for transport and player transfers, among other things.
The teams will be divided into three groups of eight and the competition will run until May 2024.
What is not clear after Motsepe and Infantino's presentation is how the competition, whose backers were not identified, will be sustained.
“It's important that club competitions grow at a continental level. As Fifa president I'm really happy to assist in this historic moment. This is the most exciting football project globally and in Africa to boost Caf football.
“Of course, there are always challenges, questions marks and things which can improve world football. Every year we'll discuss how we can improve the competitions. But this competition will give Africa huge visibility and pride,” said Infantino.
Motsepe added that the ASL will not only be about the clubs and prize money.
“The focus of ASL has to be on the development and growth of African football. The Super League represents the very best from the continent. One of the exciting things is the private sector, the investors who have all shown a huge amount of interest and enthusiasm to be part of this project,” he said.
“Over the next few months we'll be engaging with some of the top clubs in Africa on how they should be part of this exciting competition. But it's also important for us to get their input, guidance and advice. The intention is that we commence in August 2023 and over the next few months there will be a process of engagement and consultation.
“We have to explain to professional football leagues in many of the countries how this (ASL) will affect their programme, their fixtures, and what it means for their financial upkeep and growth.”
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The Confederation of African Football (Caf) launched the Africa Super League (ASL) in Arusha, Tanzania, on Wednesday, but details about the competition, scheduled to start in August 2023, are still sketchy.
Caf president Patrice Motsepe and Fifa boss Gianni Infantino didn't disclose how its 24 teams from 16 countries will be selected.
What Caf did say is that the ASL will change the game in Africa, with the inaugural winners set to pocket a staggering R163m in a competition that will have prize money of R1.6bn.
This dwarfs the R205m for headline continental competition the Caf Champions League, whose winner takes home R41m.
Clubs that regularly compete in the Champions League group stages are believed to stand a good chance of being selected to play in the ASL.
Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are the three SA clubs which may play in the league because they have all won a continental title and are the best-known SA outfits in Africa.
Caf didn't clarify what will happen to the Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup when the new competition begins.
It is believed team selection will be based on the size of the team's market, its support base, commercial potential and ranking by Fifa and Caf, among other things.
Motsepe refutes claims that CAF favours Morocco and he is controlled by Infantino
