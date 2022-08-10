Maduka went on to explain that they lost the match because they were too negative.
‘We have to blame ourselves,’ Maritzburg coach Maduka after loss to Chiefs
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
After Maritzburg United were overpowered 3-0 by Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday night, coach John Maduka ruefully admitted they have only themselves to blame.
This result leaves United winless two matches into the season and will be under pressure for a positive result when they host Swallows at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday.
“We have to blame ourselves,” said Maduka, assessing their performance. “We started slow and made mistakes that made things difficult for ourselves. I don’t think we were outplayed but if you make mistakes you are going to get punished and that’s what happened to us.”
The fixture list is congested this season and Maduka said it’s no excuse that their matches are coming thick and fast.
“Most of our boys did not pitch but it cannot be used an excuse that we played back-to-back matches because Chiefs also played back-to-back matches.
“All the teams are playing tight fixtures and it is something we must adapt to, we have to use other players as well. We signed a couple of players and during the coming games we must try to give them opportunities, because if we use the same players it is going to be difficult.
“Some players take time to recover and those who have recovered we will be able to use and freshen up the team.”
