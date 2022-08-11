Sundowns co-coach Mokwena says they will improve new Ethiopian arrival Nasir

The much-talked-about Ethiopian attacker Abubeker Nasir made his Mamelodi Sundowns debut during the team's 1-0 loss to TS Galaxy on Wednesday, and coach Rulani Mokwena says they will work hard to improve him.

Nasir was introduced after 64 minutes to replace ineffective Thabiso Kutumela and he showed glimpses of what he can do with good passing, interchanging of play and awareness.

Mokwena appealed to fans to be patient with the 22-year-old import as he was working hard to acclimatise and settle into a new environment.

“We just need to be patient with him; it takes a bit of time,” he said.