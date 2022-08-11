‘Villa had intel on us,’ says Sundowns coach Mokwena after loss to TS Galaxy

“You could see that having Villa (Vilakazi), a very smart and intelligent person, train with us the entire pre-season played a little bit to their advantage. He has so much intel and they knew 150% the weaknesses of our team.

“But be that as it may, we could have played better. We can play better, we know we had a couple of players not on regular momentum and intensity but that’s preparation and preparation is us the coaches.

“If the team is not well prepared in regards to the duels and physicality then, we have to look at ourselves and check how we prepared the team and hopefully we can prepare better for the next one.”

In the closing stages of the game, Sundowns made a raft of substitutions to try to at least force a draw but the TS Galaxy defence marshalled by Given Msimango and Ebrahim Seedat stood firm.