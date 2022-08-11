WATCH | Sundowns coach Mokwena gives journalists a coaching lesson on 'catenaccio'

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena took time during his press conference ahead of Saturday’s keenly anticipated clash against Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus to explain how the catenaccio defensive system works.

After Wednesday’s defeat to TS Galaxy, Mokwena pointed out that their visitors employed the famed Italian system that focuses on nullifying opponents' attacks and preventing goal-scoring opportunities.

“There is an Italian way of defending that Arrigo Sacchi and them employed in the past and it’s called catenaccio.