Soccer

'We fear no-one,' says bullish Chiefs coach Zwane before crunch Sundowns meeting

11 August 2022 - 16:23 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane at the DStv Premiership 2022/2023 launch at Supersport Studios on July 28 2022.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says Amakhosi may not be where they want to be, but they fear no-one as they prepare to face wounded DStv Premiership defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns will host Chiefs in a gigantic league meeting at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday (3pm).

Zwane’s men head to the clash on the back of an emphatic 3-0 win over Maritzburg United on Tuesday, while Masandawana were stunned by TS Galaxy with a 1-0 defeat on Wednesday.

Sundowns are probably the most feared side in the Premiership because they have dominated domestic football over the past five seasons.

Zwane said it will be important for his men to play without fear, not just against Sundowns but every team they face, and wants his players to understand mistakes will happen.

“We don’t have fear. We fear no-one. If we are going to go to that game and be afraid to make mistakes, we are not going to improve.

“We have a long way to go, this will be our third game. So if we start thinking about losing games now, we are going to lose [some games], but if we have to go out there we will go and express ourselves.

“They [Sundowns] also have their shortcomings as a club. We will look at those loopholes and punish them.”

To conquer Sundowns, Zwane believes besides playing without fear, they need to make sure they don’t allow the Tshwane giants to have too much ball.

Chiefs coach Zwane says they will protect starlet Shabalala

A ring of steel will be erected around exciting Kaizer Chiefs starlet Mduduzi Shabalala.
Sport
1 day ago

“If you are going to allow them to be on the board more often and dictate terms, you are going to get tired and they will punish you.

“At the end of the day you are going to look like you don’t know whether you are coming or going.

“We have to make sure the game is evenly balanced and we pose a threat to them as well.

“They’ve got good technical stuff, a very good squad and depth as well. But we are going out there to play like Kaizer Chiefs, not to think who we are playing against.” 

