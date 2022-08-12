A club, a national team with potential and South American ‘follow-ups’: Mosimane dishes on coaching return

Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says he is ready to head back into coaching, revealing t he has had interest from an unnamed club and a national side.
Speaking on 702 this week, Mosimane said he was feeling relaxed and ready to return to the pitch after his sabbatical.
“A certain team inquired and I like that team. In fact teams. One national team and a club. A national team that I think deserves to win an African Cup of Nations.”
Mosimane said he was inspired by teams that are on the rebuild, but was also at a certain level.
He also hit back at claims he only coaches “big teams” that will guarantee trophies, saying he does not need to prove himself.
“Somebody was saying 'Pitso is not a good coach. Why doesn't he coach Maritzburg United to the league title? Only then will he be a good coach'. I said why doesn't Jurgen Klopp coach Berlin FC? Why did he coach Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool? Why did Pep Guardiola coach Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City?"
He also revealed he's had “follow-ups” in Argentina, Brazil and Mexico.
Mosimane has been passed up for several coaching awards despite his incredible achievements.
He has delivered a Caf Champions League at Mamelodi Sundowns and took Egyptian giants Al Ahly to their third Caf Champions League in three seasons. He also finished third at the Fifa Club World Cup for two years in a row.
He was not included on the final shortlist for the prestigious Caf Coach of the Year award.
Responding to one fan's complaint about the "snub", Mosimane sarcastically claimed it was a lesson for him to “do better”.
“Honestly, I should do better. I can’t expect to be a bronze (Fifa Club World Cup), silver (CAF CL) medallist and win. But my daughter already gave me an award for winning the same Fifa bronze & CAF Super Cup and Champions League (two times in a row, nogal) in the absence of Caf awards,” he said.
He was also snubbed for the Best Fifa Men’s Coach award earlier this year, despite his many achievements.
He reacted to that exclusion by claiming he had “given up” on Europe.
“Unfortunately, we are from the wrong continent. [I] have given up on Europe,
“If Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and so on can win the Uefa Champions League, Premier League and Fifa Club World Cup and still not win any world or European awards, who are we? Samuel Etoo and Raheem Sterling objected and voiced out, but who cares?”
He told the New York Times Africa was not the only continent that was overlooked.
“It is as though it does not mean as much when you win in the competitions that do not generate the most money, that do not have the biggest audiences,” he said.
A club, a national team with potential and South American ‘follow-ups’: Mosimane dishes on coaching return
Image: ©Imad Attalai/BackpagePix
