Soccer

Banyana players have received their R400,000 Wafcon bonus, Safa confirms

12 August 2022 - 16:01 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
INSPIRATIONAL Banyana Banyana have been paid their bonuses for winning the Wafcon.
Image: BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana players have been paid their bonuses for winning the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title in Morocco last month, the SA Football Association (Safa) has confirmed.

Banyana defeated the hosts 2-1 in the final to win the tournament for the first time after falling at the final hurdle on five previous occasions.

Before the Desiree Ellis-coached side left for the tournament, Safa president Danny Jordaan promised the 23 selected players they would pocket a bonus of R9.2m if they won the tournament.

In a press conference at Safa house in Nasrec, Safa financial manager Gift Sikonde announced that the federation had made the payment and each player had received R400,000.

Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana confirmed that she and other players had received the payment from Safa.

Jordaan also explained that even though the technical team was not part of the R9.2m bonus they would also receive a bonus as per their contracts.

Banyana players were also promised R5.8m by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa as a reward for winning Wafcon.

Safa said it had not received the promised money from the sports department and that when it did, it would distribute it to both the players and the technical staff.

