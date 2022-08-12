×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Defender Mabiliso parts ways with Chiefs

12 August 2022 - 14:54 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Kaizer Chiefs and defender Sbusiso Mabiliso have parted ways after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.
Kaizer Chiefs and defender Sbusiso Mabiliso have parted ways after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs and Sibusiso Mabiliso have parted ways with the defender having spent  just one season at Naturena.

Mabiliso joined Chiefs at the beginning of 2021/2022 season after a good run with AmaZulu under Benni McCarthy.

However, the 23-year-old struggled to get game time under former Amakhosi mentor Stuart Baxter, making just six appearances where he played a total of 165 minutes.

Baxter said Mabiliso still needed to sharpen up on a few football basics before he could enjoy more game time.

“Kaizer Chiefs and defender Sbusiso Mabiliso have parted ways after his contract was terminated by mutual consent. We thank Sbu for his contribution and wish him well for the future,” Chiefs said in a statement.

On Thursday, Chiefs signed Mozambican and former Cape Town City left-back Edmilson Dove.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

A club, a national team with potential and South American ‘follow-ups’: Mosimane dishes on coaching return

"A certain team enquired and I like that team. In fact teams. One national team and a club. A national team I really think deserves to win an African ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana still has plenty to offer SA football

Kekana’s knowledge of the sport will be wasted as an analyst. He can still play an important role as an assistant or development coach
Sport
18 hours ago

Nyatama has been receiving coaching tips from mentor Rulani Mokwena

Swallows FC midfielder Musa Nyatama says coaching has always been part of his plans and Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena is one of the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Loftus sold-out for blockbuster clash between Sundowns and Chiefs

The sold-out signs have gone up at Loftus.
Sport
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Bring on Barcelona’: Fans celebrate Kaizer Chiefs’ first win of the season Soccer
  2. ‘Villa had intel on us,’ says Sundowns coach Mokwena after loss to TS Galaxy Soccer
  3. TS Galaxy stun defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Soccer
  4. Chiefs coach Zwane says they will protect starlet Shabalala Soccer
  5. WATCH | Sundowns coach Mokwena gives journalists a coaching lesson on ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women