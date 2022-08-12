×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Nyatama has been receiving coaching tips from mentor Rulani Mokwena

12 August 2022 - 13:36 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Swallows FC stand-in coach Musa Nyatama during the DStv Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on August 6.
Swallows FC stand-in coach Musa Nyatama during the DStv Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on August 6.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Swallows midfielder Musa Nyatama says coaching has always been part of his plans and Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena is one of the people giving him valuable tips.

Nyatama, who took charge of Swallows’ two DStv Premiership opening games, revealed he will be a player/coach this season and assist coach Dylan Kerr.

Kerr missed the 1-0 loss to Orlando Pirates and 3-2 victory over Cape Town City due to work permit issues and Nyatama was in charge.

“In terms of personnel we are very limited, so I’m also helping out the coach. I’m still playing but also helping out on the other side,” Nyatama said.

Though coaching is part of his plans when he is done playing, he has yet to do a coaching course.

“With the badges, I’m waiting for the coaching licence [courses] to come back.

“My mentor is the coach [Kerr] and I also speak to my former coach Rulani from time to time. I think those are the guys that will help me out going forward.”

Being in charge was not easy, but he is proud of how the players responded to him and the respect he received from them.

“At times it was very difficult for me to pass the message to the players on the pitch, but I think I’ve managed to get one or two players to come on the line so I can give them the message.

“I must say, I’m proud of the players for taking on the instruction, the respect they gave me.”

A club, a national team with potential and South American ‘follow-ups’: Mosimane dishes on coaching return

"A certain team enquired and I like that team. In fact teams. One national team and a club. A national team I really think deserves to win an African ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Swallows face Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday (7.30pm).

While the Dube Birds have registered a victory this season, the Team of Choice are still searching for their first win.

They lost 3-0 to Kaizer Chiefs in their last outing and kicked off the season with a 1-1 draw against Sekhukhune United.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Sundowns coach Mokwena gives journalists a coaching lesson on 'catenaccio'

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena took time during his press conference ahead of Saturday’s anticipated clash against Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Edmilson Dove swoops in for Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have signed former Cape Town City and Mozambican defender Edmilson Dove.
Sport
22 hours ago

'We fear no-one,' says bullish Chiefs coach Zwane before crunch Sundowns meeting

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says Anakhosi may not be where they want to be, but they fear no one as they prepare to face wounded DStv ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Sundowns co-coach Mokwena says they will improve new Ethiopian arrival Nasir

The much-talked-about Ethiopian attacker Abubeker Nasir made his Mamelodi Sundowns debut during the 1-0 loss to TS Galaxy on Wednesday and coach ...
Sport
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Bring on Barcelona’: Fans celebrate Kaizer Chiefs’ first win of the season Soccer
  2. ‘Villa had intel on us,’ says Sundowns coach Mokwena after loss to TS Galaxy Soccer
  3. TS Galaxy stun defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Soccer
  4. Chiefs coach Zwane says they will protect starlet Shabalala Soccer
  5. WATCH | Sundowns coach Mokwena gives journalists a coaching lesson on ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women