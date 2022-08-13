×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chippa coach Klate aiming for better performance against former club Pirates

13 August 2022 - 11:46 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Chippa United coach Daine Klate during the DStv Premiership match against Royal AM at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on August 10.
Chippa United coach Daine Klate during the DStv Premiership match against Royal AM at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on August 10.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

After his indifferent start to the season, Chippa United mentor Daine Klate wants a better performance from his “new team” as he plans to change their fortunes against his former club Orlando Pirates in a DStv Premiership clash on Sunday.

Klate returns to Orlando Stadium, a venue he used to call home back in his days as a player, under pressure to get a positive result.

The young coach kicked off his tenure at the Chilli Boys with a share of the spoils after playing to 1-all draw against Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport United away from home.

Klate went on to lose 3-1 to Royal AM in his second match of the season at home and will need things to change for him to please his impatient and trigger-happy boss Chippa Mpengesi.

Klate has pointed out he has a “new team” and they are still working on combinations, but hopes things will be better against the Sea Robbers on Sunday.

Drama-filled Hunt-Klate encounter ends in stalemate

The first battle between teacher Gavin Hunt and student Daine Klate ended in a drama-filled stalemate as a 10-man SuperSport United played to a 1-1 ...
Sport
5 days ago

“We are a very new team with 16 signings. We are still trying to find the perfect chemistry, combinations of what is going to work for us and what is not going to work for us,” Klate said.

“We are still yet to get a set starting line-up. Everybody is going to get a chance because the games are coming in thick and fast, so we have to keep the legs fresh.

“I had to take Andile (Mbenyane) off because I’m thinking about Pirates as well and I had to save (Brooklyn) Poggenpoel towards the end of the game (against Royal), bearing in mind we still have a game on Sunday,” he said.

“Hopefully, we can turn it around on Sunday and get a positive result.”

Pirates will be looking to return to winning ways after their 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch FC. Jose Riveiro’s side kicked off the season with a 1-0 win over Swallows FC.

Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana still has plenty to offer SA football

Kekana’s knowledge of the sport will be wasted as an analyst. He can still play an important role as an assistant or development coach
Sport
1 day ago

Against Royal on Wednesday, Chippa were two goals down by halftime, but Klate was a bit impressed with his side’s performance in the second stanza.

Klate will want his men to replicate their second-half performance for the duration of the match against Pirates.

“The application, the desire and the intensity we showed in the first half was not good enough and that hurt us a lot.

“And sometimes when you speak about these things as a coach before the match, it happens and luckily now I can go say to the guys ‘but I told you’.

“Once the attitude changes, we are more capable.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana still has plenty to offer SA football

Kekana’s knowledge of the sport will be wasted as an analyst. He can still play an important role as an assistant or development coach
Sport
1 day ago

A club, a national team with potential and South American ‘follow-ups’: Mosimane dishes on coaching return

"A certain team enquired and I like that team. In fact teams. One national team and a club. A national team I really think deserves to win an African ...
Sport
1 day ago

Banyana players have received their R400,000 Wafcon bonus, Safa confirms

Banyana Banyana players have been paid their bonuses for winning the 2022 Women’s African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title in Morocco last month, the SA ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Nyatama has been receiving coaching tips from mentor Rulani Mokwena

Swallows FC midfielder Musa Nyatama says coaching has always been part of his plans and Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena is one of the ...
Sport
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Villa had intel on us,’ says Sundowns coach Mokwena after loss to TS Galaxy Soccer
  2. TS Galaxy stun defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Soccer
  3. WATCH | Sundowns coach Mokwena gives journalists a coaching lesson on ... Soccer
  4. A club, a national team with potential and South American ‘follow-ups’: ... Soccer
  5. 'We fear no-one,' says bullish Chiefs coach Zwane before crunch Sundowns meeting Soccer

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women