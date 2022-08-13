×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana star Bernard Parker signs two-year deal with TS Galaxy

13 August 2022 - 15:11 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Bernard Parker (left) has signed for TS Galaxy on a two-year deal. He is pictured with Galaxy president Tim Sukazi.
Bernard Parker (left) has signed for TS Galaxy on a two-year deal. He is pictured with Galaxy president Tim Sukazi.
Image: TS GALAXY

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana striker Bernard Parker has signed a two-year deal with TS Galaxy, despite training with SuperSport United for a brief period.

Parker trained with Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport with the aim of securing a deal, but it seems Galaxy has moved swiftly to enlist the services of the experienced campaigner.

The 36-year-old forward has been out of a job after parting with Amakhosi at the end of last season and has made it clear he is not ready to retire despite his age.

Parker said he was excited to join the Mpumalanga outfit and hoped to help them become a successful club.

“I'm happy to join TS Galaxy. This is an ambitious club and I want to contribute to the club's success.”

Sundowns coach Mokwena backs Shalulile to start banging in the goals

Peter Shalulile has fired blanks during Mamelodi Sundowns’ opening two DStv Premiership matches, but coach Rulani Mokwena is optimistic their hitman ...
Sport
1 day ago

TS Galaxy president Tim Sukazi is excited to welcome Parker and is confident he will be a valuable addition to the club.

“We are delighted to have secured Parker’s signature. He is a valuable addition to our thin squad. He has been a loyal servant of the game for many years and has still a lot to contribute with our set-up,” Sukazi said.

“His record speaks for itself and we are looking forward to great success together.”

Parker provides a massive boost to Galaxy’s attacking arsenal with a lot of experience as the club has already acquired the services of Sibusiso Vilakazi, who joined after parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Parker is an experienced campaigner,” Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic said.

“He is going to add value to our club. What I like about him is that he can play in different positions. We look forward to having him at the club,” the German tactician said.

Galaxy will face SuperSport in a DStv Premiership clash at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Sunday (5.30pm).

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Chippa coach Klate aiming for better performance against former club Pirates

After his indifferent start to the season, Chippa United mentor Daine Klate wants a better performance from his "new team" as he plans to change ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana still has plenty to offer SA football

Kekana’s knowledge of the sport will be wasted as an analyst. He can still play an important role as an assistant or development coach
Sport
1 day ago

A club, a national team with potential and South American ‘follow-ups’: Mosimane dishes on coaching return

"A certain team enquired and I like that team. In fact teams. One national team and a club. A national team I really think deserves to win an African ...
Sport
1 day ago

Four players who will be key for Sundowns against Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns welcome their bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a sold-out DStv Premiership affair at Loftus Stadium on Saturday (3pm) with an aim to ...
Sport
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Villa had intel on us,’ says Sundowns coach Mokwena after loss to TS Galaxy Soccer
  2. TS Galaxy stun defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Soccer
  3. WATCH | Sundowns coach Mokwena gives journalists a coaching lesson on ... Soccer
  4. A club, a national team with potential and South American ‘follow-ups’: ... Soccer
  5. 'We fear no-one,' says bullish Chiefs coach Zwane before crunch Sundowns meeting Soccer

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women