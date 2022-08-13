×

Soccer

Sundowns announce Bongani Zungu signing at packed Loftus Stadium

13 August 2022 - 15:36 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Bafana Bafana player Bongani Zungu has returned to Sundowns.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana player Bongani Zungu has joined DStv Premiership defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The signing of Zungu, who is returning to Sundowns for the second time, was announced in a most stylish way in front of a sold-out affair between the defending champs and Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Stadium in Tshwane on Saturday.

It was announced by club chair Thlopie Motsepe just before kickoff to a welcoming roar from thousands of Masandawana fans.

The 29-year-old has been without a club since he officially parted ways with French side Amiens SC in July.

The talented midfielder left SA in 2016 after a successful spell with Sundowns and went to ply his trade in Portugal for Vitoria de Guimaraes.

He did well in Portugal and secured a move to France a year later.

When Amiens were relegated from Ligue 1 in 2020, Zungu was loaned to Scottish giants Rangers and he returned to the French club a year later. 

