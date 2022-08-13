Mamelodi Sundowns take on rivals Kaizer Chiefs in their eagerly anticipated DStv Premiership clash at a sold-out Loftus on Saturday which will set the tone for the rest of the season.
TimesLIVE looks at the four Chiefs players who are expected to play a huge role in this match in their hunt for all three points in the territory of their bitter rivals.
Zitha Kwinika
The defender arrived at Naturena from Stellenbosch with high hopes and he has impressed during the two matches he has played against Royal AM and Maritzburg United.
Keagan Dolly
Most of Chiefs’ attacking threat will come from Dolly who will be involved in a heated midfield battle with the likes of Themba Zwane, Neo Maema, Haashim Domingo and Teboho Mokoena.
Sundowns vs Chiefs: Four players who are going to be key for Chiefs
Defender Mabiliso parts ways with Chiefs
Khama Billiat
Another key member of the Amakhosi’s attacking system, he may prove to be a nuisance for Sundowns' defenders like Rushine de Reuck and Brian Onyango if he is in the mood.
Ashley du Preez
The speedy winger announced his arrival at the club with an opening goal in the impressive win over Maritzburg United and he is one of the players who are going to be key for coach Arthur Zwane.
