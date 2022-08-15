×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

'Is he giving the forwards instructions in Afrikaans?’: Fans drag McCarthy for Man United’s 4-0 loss

15 August 2022 - 07:00
Benni McCarthy has been at the receiving end of criticism online after Manchester United suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss.
Benni McCarthy has been at the receiving end of criticism online after Manchester United suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Manchester United’s first team coach Benni McCarthy has been at the receiving end of criticism online after the team suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss.

The Red Devils lost to Brentford in their English Premier League clash on Saturday.

The rout began in the 10th minute when United keeper David de Gea allowed a weak shot by Josh Dasilva to slip past him.

Things got worse for United eight minutes later when De Gea played the ball out to former Brentford player Christian Eriksen who was caught in possession and Mathias Jensen slotted home.

Shambolic Man United suffer humiliating 4-0 loss at Brentford

A shambolic Manchester United side conceded four goals in the opening 35 minutes in a 4-0 drubbing at Brentford on Saturday as their woeful start to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Brentford’s fourth was a gem as Ivan Toney delivered a diagonal ball to Bryan Mbeumo from a counter-attack and Mbeumo calmly beat De Gea.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag made three substitutions at halftime with Raphael Varane, Tyrell Malacia and Scott McTominay coming on but despite a slight improvement United offered little fight.

McCarthy was appointed as a first-team coach ahead of the season and South African football fans blamed him for the massive loss.

Some joked McCarthy may had given coaching instructions in Afrikaans and confused the team on how they had to play on the field.

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say about the match:

READ MORE:

McCarthy a hit with Ronaldo and others at Manchester United: reports

Benni McCarthy is reportedly a big hit at United.
Sport
6 days ago

‘We wish him well because it will open doors for us’: Mosimane on McCarthy’s Man United appointment

"Breaking boundaries for all of us in SA. We wish him well because it will open doors for us. Galagasha," said a beaming Pitso Mosimane.
Sport
1 week ago

Benni in the Man United area: They gonna get ‘Hayi man tsek! You bloody cow’

Mzansi is in a spin at the news of one of it's own, Bafana Bafana legend and son of Hanover Park Benni McCarthy, being appointed to the Manchester ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Former Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza finds a new club Soccer
  2. A club, a national team with potential and South American ‘follow-ups’: ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns vs Chiefs: Four players who are going to be key for Chiefs Soccer
  4. Sundowns announce Bongani Zungu signing at packed Loftus Stadium Soccer
  5. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Amakhosi were nowhere Sport

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women