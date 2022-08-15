Brentford’s fourth was a gem as Ivan Toney delivered a diagonal ball to Bryan Mbeumo from a counter-attack and Mbeumo calmly beat De Gea.
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag made three substitutions at halftime with Raphael Varane, Tyrell Malacia and Scott McTominay coming on but despite a slight improvement United offered little fight.
McCarthy was appointed as a first-team coach ahead of the season and South African football fans blamed him for the massive loss.
Some joked McCarthy may had given coaching instructions in Afrikaans and confused the team on how they had to play on the field.
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say about the match:
'Is he giving the forwards instructions in Afrikaans?’: Fans drag McCarthy for Man United’s 4-0 loss
Manchester United’s first team coach Benni McCarthy has been at the receiving end of criticism online after the team suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss.
The Red Devils lost to Brentford in their English Premier League clash on Saturday.
The rout began in the 10th minute when United keeper David de Gea allowed a weak shot by Josh Dasilva to slip past him.
Things got worse for United eight minutes later when De Gea played the ball out to former Brentford player Christian Eriksen who was caught in possession and Mathias Jensen slotted home.
Shambolic Man United suffer humiliating 4-0 loss at Brentford
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say about the match:
