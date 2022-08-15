‘It’s difficult to explain’: Pirates coach Riveiro baffled by bluntness in front of goal

“It’s difficult to explain that we have scored one goal in these two games (against Swallows and Chippa),” Riveiro said.

“Against Stellenbosch we didn’t create so much, but in these other 180 minutes we scored just one goal and it’s hard to accept.

“Today (against Chippa) we had about 70% of the possession with 16 or 17 shots, with one on target and the rest of them were wide.

“The stats are showing the efforts that we are putting in to create chances, the last touch is the most difficult thing.”

Players such as Kwame Peprah, Bienvenu Eva Nga, Deon Hotto and Thabang Monare missed some of the easiest chances.

Riveiro believes lack of confidence might be the cause of his players’ bluntness in front of goal.

“We need to have more confidence and things are going to change. I’m not just talking about the number nines, we create opportunities for everybody,” he said.

“We need to optimise what we have and train hard as much as possible and grow the level of confidence.”

The Spaniard said he now has a better understanding of his side as he has been in charge for three games, managing a win, draw and a defeat.

Before the start of the season, the coach had said he would rely on assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi, who led the team together with Fadlu Davids last season.