‘It’s difficult to explain’: Pirates coach Riveiro baffled by bluntness in front of goal
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is baffled by his side's bluntness in front of goal.
Pirates suffered their first defeat of the season when they went down 1-0 to Daine Klate’s Chippa United, despite the Buccaneers completely dominating the match at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday.
Abdi Banda scored in the 86th minute for the Chilli Boys, who had failed to win in their first two DStv Premiership matches, against misfiring Pirates.
Riveiro’s men created plenty scoring chances, but couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net and it's something the Spaniard mentor found hard to accept.
It was the same case in their season opener against Swallows FC where they won 1-0 at home before playing to a 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC last week.
“It’s difficult to explain that we have scored one goal in these two games (against Swallows and Chippa),” Riveiro said.
“Against Stellenbosch we didn’t create so much, but in these other 180 minutes we scored just one goal and it’s hard to accept.
“Today (against Chippa) we had about 70% of the possession with 16 or 17 shots, with one on target and the rest of them were wide.
“The stats are showing the efforts that we are putting in to create chances, the last touch is the most difficult thing.”
Players such as Kwame Peprah, Bienvenu Eva Nga, Deon Hotto and Thabang Monare missed some of the easiest chances.
Riveiro believes lack of confidence might be the cause of his players’ bluntness in front of goal.
“We need to have more confidence and things are going to change. I’m not just talking about the number nines, we create opportunities for everybody,” he said.
“We need to optimise what we have and train hard as much as possible and grow the level of confidence.”
The Spaniard said he now has a better understanding of his side as he has been in charge for three games, managing a win, draw and a defeat.
Before the start of the season, the coach had said he would rely on assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi, who led the team together with Fadlu Davids last season.
“We know more now than when we started the season eight days ago. We are playing a lot of games and we are playing on Wednesday again,” Riveiro said.
“We know more about our potential and our capacity than nine days ago because now we are playing real games.
“But like I said, it’s just the beginning and we have played three games. We should be celebrating a victory with seven points, but we are on four points,” he said.
“We have another game in Durban soon and we have to go there with a clear idea to dominate, create and hopefully we will be more accurate in the final third.
“What we are all looking for is three points and they are going to come.”
Pirates travel to tricky Royal AM at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Durban on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Royal will also be looking to bounce back from their humbling 3-1 defeat to Stellenbosch.