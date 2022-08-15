×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

‘It’s difficult to explain’: Pirates coach Riveiro baffled by bluntness in front of goal

15 August 2022 - 14:38 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Bienvenu Eva Nga, one of the Orlando Pirates strikers struggling to find the net so far this season.
Bienvenu Eva Nga, one of the Orlando Pirates strikers struggling to find the net so far this season.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is baffled by his side's bluntness in front of goal.

Pirates suffered their first defeat of the season when they went down 1-0 to Daine Klate’s Chippa United, despite the Buccaneers completely dominating the match at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday.

Abdi Banda scored in the 86th minute for the Chilli Boys, who had failed to win in their first two DStv Premiership matches, against misfiring Pirates.

Riveiro’s men created plenty scoring chances, but couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net and it's something the Spaniard mentor found hard to accept.

It was the same case in their season opener against Swallows FC where they won 1-0 at home before playing to a 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC last week.

Former Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza finds a new club

Former Orlando Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza has joined DStv Premiership rookies Richards Bay FC.
Sport
21 hours ago

“It’s difficult to explain that we have scored one goal in these two games (against Swallows and Chippa),” Riveiro said.

“Against Stellenbosch we didn’t create so much, but in these other 180 minutes we scored just one goal and it’s hard to accept.

“Today (against Chippa) we had about 70% of the possession with 16 or 17 shots, with one on target and the rest of them were wide.

“The stats are showing the efforts that we are putting in to create chances, the last touch is the most difficult thing.”

Players such as Kwame Peprah, Bienvenu Eva Nga, Deon Hotto and Thabang Monare missed some of the easiest chances.

Riveiro believes lack of confidence might be the cause of his players’ bluntness in front of goal.

“We need to have more confidence and things are going to change. I’m not just talking about the number nines, we create opportunities for everybody,” he said.

“We need to optimise what we have and train hard as much as possible and grow the level of confidence.”

The Spaniard said he now has a better understanding of his side as he has been in charge for three games, managing a win, draw and a defeat.

Before the start of the season, the coach had said he would rely on assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi, who led the team together with Fadlu Davids last season.

Daine Klate gets off the mark as Chippa United punish wasteful Pirates

Chippa United registered their first win of the season when they defeated wasteful Orlando Pirates by 1-0 in a DStv Premiership match at Orlando ...
Sport
22 hours ago

“We know more now than when we started the season eight days ago. We are playing a lot of games and we are playing on Wednesday again,” Riveiro said.

“We know more about our potential and our capacity than nine days ago because now we are playing real games.

“But like I said, it’s just the beginning and we have played three games. We should be celebrating a victory with seven points, but we are on four points,” he said.

“We have another game in Durban soon and we have to go there with a clear idea to dominate, create and hopefully we will be more accurate in the final third.

“What we are all looking for is three points and they are going to come.”

Pirates travel to tricky Royal AM at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Durban on Wednesday (7.30pm).

Royal will also be looking to bounce back from their humbling 3-1 defeat to Stellenbosch.

MORE:

Super League means death of Champions League

The birth of the Africa Super League (ASL) as the new baby of the Confederation of African Football’s (Caf) inter-club competitions will sound the ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Don't overhype him, he still has a lot to do': Sundowns coach Mokwena on new forward Nasir

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena wants people to be patient and give more time for the club’s new star player, Abubeker Nasir, to settle in ...
Sport
2 hours ago

‘We were not ourselves’, Zwane says after Chiefs’ humiliating 4-0 defeat to Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has acknowledgedhis team was never going to match Mamelodi Sundowns in their DStv Premiership encounter at the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

'Is he giving the forwards instructions in Afrikaans?’: Fans drag McCarthy for Man United’s 4-0 loss

'I blame Benni McCarthy for giving Manchester United forwards instructions in Afrikaans," joked one user.
Sport
8 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Is he giving the forwards instructions in Afrikaans?’: Fans drag McCarthy for ... Soccer
  2. Former Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza finds a new club Soccer
  3. A club, a national team with potential and South American ‘follow-ups’: ... Soccer
  4. Sundowns vs Chiefs: Four players who are going to be key for Chiefs Soccer
  5. Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana star Bernard Parker signs two-year deal with TS ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women