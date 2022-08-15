×

Soccer

Sundowns co-coach Mokwena explains his cool seating arrangement on match days

15 August 2022 - 18:18 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena sits on a cooler box during the DStv Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on August 13.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has explained his unusual sitting arrangement on match days.

Mokwena has been sitting on the side by himself and not with other coaches, including co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi and senior coach Steve Komphela.

In Sundowns’ 4-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs, Mokwena sat on a cooler box on the opposite end to other coaches and at some point he was seen coaching substitutes with his back to the game.

“The cooler box is a lot cooler than the chair, it’s got more ice. The chair is hotter,” Mokwena said jokingly.

“I stand and talk to my coaches. I don’t know if you have seen that. I do walk across, but the cooler box is a lot cooler.”

Stories of discord in Sundowns’ technical team were reported in September last year, which Mokwena went on to confirm at a later stage and said it had been sorted out.

Against Chiefs, Komphela did more talking and gave instructions to the players on the field while Mngqithi sat on his chair for most of the clash.

“We don’t plan or say who does this and who does that, but the reality is we are a team and we also have our individual strengths that allow us to adapt together and do the best we can for the team,” Mokwena said.

“We just try to make sure we contribute as best as we can.

“I love coaching and sometimes I over-coach and I have been criticised for over-coaching, but I would rather over-coach than under-coach.”

Sundowns’ next game is against Sekhukhune United in Polokwane on Saturday (3pm).

