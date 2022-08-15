×

Soccer

'The supporters are more serious than the players’ — Fans react to Chiefs loss against Sundowns

15 August 2022 - 08:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane saw his side emphatically defeated by Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Football fans have weighed in on Mamelodi Sundowns thrashing Kaizer Chiefs, with some urging patience for coach Arthur Zwane's project at the club, and others claiming it shows how far the mighty Soweto giants have fallen.

A brace from Peter Shalulile and goals from Gaston Sirino and new signing Abubeker Nasir gave Sundowns the win over their rivals. It came days after Sundowns' shock defeat to TS Galaxy and puts them back on course to retain their premiership title.

It took Sirino six minutes to capitalise on an error by Siyabonga Ngezana to put Sundowns ahead. 

Another Ngezana error 11 minutes later saw Sundowns double their lead when he brought down Shalulile inside the box. The deadly marksman made no mistake from the penalty spot.

Chiefs tried to get back into the game but looked toothless at times.

Zwane made two changes at halftime, which saw Chiefs play with more intensity.

Their wasted chances came back to haunt them in the 53rd minute when Shalulile struck again for his second of the match.

There was a brief moment of hope when Chiefs were awarded a penalty after Sekgota was brought down in the box by Teboho Mokoena, but Khama Billiat's spot-kick was saved by goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Ethiopian signing Nasir added the fourth for his side 14 minutes from time.

Zwane said his side “are still trying to get the combinations right and bringing in new players”,

“You can see by the way we exerted ourselves we still have a long way to go, as I have alluded to in the past. But it was good that we were exposed like this and it points to one thing in terms of the players. It is early in the season. We can l pick up, get better, learn from this game and move on.”

Some fans agreed with Zwane, saying patience was needed for the rebuild. Others argued the problems at the club ran deep and needed more serious interventions.

