PODCAST | ‘The teams I don’t regret playing for are Stars and Chiefs’: Muchichwa

Qwa Qwa Stars, which became Free State Stars, were sold this month. His other teams included Ria Stars, Dynamos, Mpumalanga Black Aces, City Pillars and Benoni Premier United. All no longer exist.
“It’s a tough one to swallow but the only teams I don’t regret [playing for] are two, because that is where I made a mark — Qwa Qwa Stars and Kaizer Chiefs. That is where I left my legacy,” Muchichwa said.
“Ria Stars and th other teams, yes, I played for them, but I didn’t leave much legacy at those teams.”
Muchichwa arrived in SA from Zimbabwe at Qwa Qwa Stars in 1994 and played for Chiefs from 1995 to 1999 and 2000 to 2001.
In a wide-ranging interview Muchichwa recalled the famous 1994 Coca-Cola Cup final win for Qwa Qwa Stars over Hellenic, joining Soweto giants Chiefs and switching to left-back there under Paul Dolezar, and the impact he made on SA football.
Image: Gavin Barker/Touchlinne Photo
Kaizer Chiefs legend Robson Muchichwa says the two teams he definitely does not regret joining are Qwa Qwa Stars and Kaizer Chiefs.
Speaking to Marawa Sports Worldwide it was pointed out to entertaining Zimbabwean 1990s and 2000s winger Muchichwa that all the clubs he played for in SA, except Chiefs, are now defunct.
