‘We tried to match Sundowns pound for pound’: Chiefs coach Zwane

“There was no way we were going to sit. If we were going to sit we were inviting trouble and we were going to get tired. As you could see our midfielders, [Siyethemba] Sithebe was flat; Yusuf [Maart] was flat; Cole [Alexander] was flat.

“That’s why I don’t blame the players and maybe we can say it’s because of the game we played [against Maritzburg] on Tuesday. They gave their all, and coming to this one, mentally they were still tired.

“We tried by all means to avoid [team] meetings and just said to the player, ‘Go and relax and come focus on the tactics and the game approach and we’ll take it from there.’ We tried to not overload the players with information.

“Also when Ashley du Preez started training [on Friday] he gave us that hope. But he had to pull out [because of injury] and we had to restructure the team in terms of who was going go play forward.

“Now we tried to say, 'OK, just to keep the pace up front let’s start with [Dillan] Solomons because he was once a winger — actually naturally he’s a winger. So we said let’s put him in position '10' and also give ourselves that width and speed because we wanted to keep that pace going forward.

“The only time you can pose a threat to the Sundowns defence was if we had players — three of our players — who have that combination of break attacks going forward. But it wasn’t to be, and as I said, we learnt a lot from this game and we’ll move on and get better with time.”

Chiefs, who have now lost two of their first three league matches, face newcomers and early log leaders Richards Bay at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (8pm).