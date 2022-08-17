×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Riveiro’s Pirates show hint of style edging Royal AM at Moses Mabhida

17 August 2022 - 21:27 By Marc Strydom
Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates is challenged by Shaune Mogaila of Royal AM in the DStv Premiership match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on August 17 2022.
Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates is challenged by Shaune Mogaila of Royal AM in the DStv Premiership match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on August 17 2022.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

For Orlando Pirates winning is not enough, it has to also be accompanied by a dash of style for their demanding supporters to live up to the nickname 'Happy People'.

The Bucs fans among a vocal 30,000 crowd at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday night looked happy.

It's far too early to tell if new coach Jose Riveiro can bring back the trophies to a grossly underachieving squad, but the signs from Pirates' 1-0 DStv Premiership victory against Royal AM are the Spaniard can win matches. And the signs are those wins are likely to arrive with the requisite style Bucs fans crave and which the coach promised in the preseason previews.

Deon Hotto's 34th-minute strike separated the teams in a first half played at pace, where the edge in that tempo from the Buccaneers saw them muscle an advantage against Dan Malesela's combination assembled at the behest of AM owner Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize's millions.

The second half was more circumspect, though still it was Riveiro's XI prying the openings.

The coach and his charges will know Bucs have a long way to go being anywhere near a silverware seeking product. Pirates allowed Royal room to play near the end, with half-chances to snatch a draw.

But the manner in which Pirates bounced back from Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Chippa United at Orlando Stadium and inflicted a second loss in succession on Royal, who had lost 3-1 against Stellenbosch FC away on Saturday, will give the Bucs faithful hope that 2022-23 can offer something more.

The first half was played at a frenetic tempo though both sides lacking a refined pass or ability to slow play strategically in crucial moments and chances at first were hard to come by.

Slowly Bucs' movement pried openings.

An intricate movement through the middle ended with the ball at the feet of striker Bienvenu Eva Nga to turn and strike wide of Zakhele Ngcobo's goal.

Some necessary width brought the opener, right wingback Thabiso Monyane playing a one-two with midfielder Kabelo Dlamini to be released on the right and square for Hotto to bury a low finish.

Pirates continued to edge the contest in the second half with superior tempo and muscle.

Vincent Pule's swerving free-kick soon after coming off the bench forced a block over the bar from Ngcobo.

READ MORE

‘It’s difficult to explain’: Pirates coach Riveiro baffled by bluntness in front of goal

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is baffled by his side's bluntness in front of goal.
Sport
2 days ago

SAZI HADEBE | An African Super League is great as long as it’s not just for an elite few

If Caf wants to grow football on the continent then the proposed Super League can’t be a closed affair
Sport
1 hour ago

Daine Klate gets off the mark as Chippa United punish wasteful Pirates

Chippa United registered their first win of the season when they defeated wasteful Orlando Pirates by 1-0 in a DStv Premiership match at Orlando ...
Sport
3 days ago

Former Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza finds a new club

Former Orlando Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza has joined DStv Premiership rookies Richards Bay FC.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Is he giving the forwards instructions in Afrikaans?’: Fans drag McCarthy for ... Soccer
  2. Former Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza finds a new club Soccer
  3. Bafana legend Shaun Bartlett says sons must find their own way in football Soccer
  4. Say what? Elon Musk is ‘buying Manchester United’ Soccer
  5. Super League means death of Champions League Sport

Latest Videos

Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000
Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...