Soccer

Chiefs strengthen squad with striker Bimenyimana from Burundi

18 August 2022 - 17:27
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
New Kaizer Chiefs striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana from Burundi with coach Arthur Zwane.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday announced the signing Burundian striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana.

Chiefs said Bimenyimana had signed on a two-year deal with a further one-year option.

“Bimenyimana was born in Bujumbura in 1994. His exceptional football talent has seen him play in a variety of countries,” Chiefs said.

The gangling striker last played for Rayon Sport club in Rwanda before undergoing a trial at Chiefs last month.

Amakhosi have started the 2022-23 campaign short of players up-front after parting ways with Leonardo Castro, Samir Nurković and Lazarous Kambole at the end of last season.

If Bimenyimana’s working papers come through he may well make his debut when Chiefs play DStv Premiership rookies Richards Bay FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday. 

