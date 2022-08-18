×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

‘Gomes said he made a mistake’ booking Kwinika: Chiefs coach Zwane

18 August 2022 - 13:21 By Marc Strydom
Referee Victor Gomes blows the DStv Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld on August 13 2022.
Referee Victor Gomes blows the DStv Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld on August 13 2022.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says referee Victor Gomes admitted to making a mistake booking Amakhosi defender Zitha Kwinika in the club’s 4-0 DStv Premiership defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

Kwinika was booked in the 15th minute at Loftus Versfeld after fellow Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana fouled Peter Shalulile. Match officials afterwards attempted to explain to some media that the caution for Kwinika was for dissent.

However, Zwane said after the game Gomes apologised to the coach for booking the wrong player.

“Referee Victor Gomes came to me and said he made a mistake,” Zwane said at Chiefs' media day at their headquarters in Naturena on Thursday.

“Like any other human being he can make a mistake at any given time. 'I cautioned the wrong player' — that's what he said to me.

WATCH | ‘He’s exposed himself’: Chiefs coach Zwane responds to Baxter allegations

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has responded to an allegation of “back-stabbing” made by his predecessor and former boss Stuart Baxter.
Sport
2 hours ago

“And it's fine. We do understand. Let's carry on — we also make mistakes as coaches, players make mistakes, everyone makes mistakes.

“I just wanted to clarify that — when Zitha was cautioned, he said nothing [to warrant a booking for dissent].”

Zwane said Chiefs would not challenge the yellow card through official channels.

“No, we don't have to challenge it. Like I said it was a mistake and we move on.

“We don't want to dwell on it, we don't want to focus on it, we are OK. We understand he made a mistake.

“Because he's the one who came to me. I didn't approach him. On the way off the field he said, 'Coach, look, I made a mistake, it was a human error.' I said, 'No, it's fine. It's part of the game.'”

Chiefs meet Richards Bay at Moses Mabhida Stadium in their fourth game of the 2022-23 Premiership on Saturday.

READ MORE

‘I wasn’t told anything’: Parker says Chiefs never offered him off-field post

Bernard Parker has revealed that there was never any firm talk between him and his former club Kaizer Chiefs of taking up any post at the club after ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Maart can be like Sundowns’ Jali, says Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has conceded that there's still a huge gulf between Amakhosi and champions Mamelodi Sundowns who beat them 4-0 in a ...
Sport
2 days ago

PODCAST | ‘The teams I don’t regret playing for are Stars and Chiefs’: Muchichwa

Kaizer Chiefs legend Robson Muchichwa says the two teams he definitely does not regret joining are Qwa Qwa Stars and Kaizer Chiefs.
Sport
1 day ago

‘We tried to match Sundowns pound for pound’: Chiefs coach Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs tried to match Mamelodi Sundowns “pound for pound”, but the confidence of his new-look combination let them down in their 4-0 defeat to ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Is he giving the forwards instructions in Afrikaans?’: Fans drag McCarthy for ... Soccer
  2. Bafana legend Shaun Bartlett says sons must find their own way in football Soccer
  3. Say what? Elon Musk is ‘buying Manchester United’ Soccer
  4. PSL prosecutor Majavu charges Cape Town City over FNB sponsorship Soccer
  5. Former Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza finds a new club Soccer

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000