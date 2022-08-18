‘Gomes said he made a mistake’ booking Kwinika: Chiefs coach Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says referee Victor Gomes admitted to making a mistake booking Amakhosi defender Zitha Kwinika in the club’s 4-0 DStv Premiership defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

Kwinika was booked in the 15th minute at Loftus Versfeld after fellow Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana fouled Peter Shalulile. Match officials afterwards attempted to explain to some media that the caution for Kwinika was for dissent.

However, Zwane said after the game Gomes apologised to the coach for booking the wrong player.

“Referee Victor Gomes came to me and said he made a mistake,” Zwane said at Chiefs' media day at their headquarters in Naturena on Thursday.

“Like any other human being he can make a mistake at any given time. 'I cautioned the wrong player' — that's what he said to me.