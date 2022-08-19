“Today (Wednesday) is my first session here at the Rockets, it’s football, it’s football. I’m not the only player who has had to make this adjustment.”
Adjusting from playing for a top SA club to a team that is still new in the elite ranks will not be difficult, Parker said.
“It’s not difficult at all. I’m grateful in terms of being appreciated and I think the chairman really appreciates me. He said he values me highly for what I can contribute on and off the field. I think that’s worthy for an influential player as I was (at Chiefs) for about three to four years.
“I’ve not only been playing, but I have also been helping, encouraging, uplifting and inspiring players around me. So I’ve got a new home now, new club and a new family. I’m happy to be here to contribute to the success of the team.”
Galaxy visit Lamontville Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban, on Saturday.
I can still go strong: ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker Parker after joining Galaxy at 36
Kaizer Chiefs legend Bernard Parker is not thinking about retirement yet.
The 36-year-old former Bafana Bafana striker joined TS Galaxy last week, but can't confirm if this will be the last gig of his glittering career.
“It’s too early to tell,” Parker said at Galaxy’s training ground on Wednesday.
“I signed two years with my new club. I think I can still go strong.
“You can only be judged on your last game or your last season. You guys [saw my impact] last season and they say you should go strong until the wheels fall off.”
Parker was one of the busiest players for Chiefs last season, playing 24 DStv Premiership matches and contributing four league goals at a club with which he won two league titles in 11 years.
At Galaxy, Parker joins a team which has started the season like a house on fire, drawing the first match 0-0 against Stellenbosch, before winning their last two games against five-time successive league champions Mamelodi Sundowns (0-1) and SuperSport (2-0).
Parker said he will be more than a player at Galaxy, just as he was at Chiefs in the past three years, his role including guiding new, young players at Naturena.
“I bring Bernard Parker to TS Galaxy. Bernard Parker always knows what he has to do,” he said.
“I’ve played at the highest level in Europe, being part of the Champions League and Europa League. I was in the World Cup (2010) with SA.
“There’s a whole lot of things, all-time goal scorer at Chiefs (61 goals) in the PSL era. I’ve played over 30 (Soweto) derbies. So it’s all of that that Bernard Parker has achieved.
“He brings here (Galaxy) inspiration to the young lads who are looking up to the elite players, as they want to also become the next big players and superstars. For me, it's give everything I have to the club, on and off the field.”
Parker said he was happy with the way in which Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi and the players had welcomed him and was looking forward to helping the club during his tenure.
