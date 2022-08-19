Six young stars who look set to take the PSL by storm this season

Abubeker Nasir — (Mamelodi Sundowns, attacker)
The 22-year-old has already given South Africans a glimpse of what they can expect.
In the two matches in which he has featured, he has shown excellent dribbling skills — he skinned Kaizer Chiefs’ Njabulo Ngcobo in the box to score his first PSL goal.
The Ethiopian will create more headaches for PSL defenders already struggling to close down the deadly, free scoring Peter Shalulile.
Mduduzi Shabalala — (Kaizer Chiefs, attacker)
The 18-year-old striker has only played three minutes this season, but already has a goal to his name and coach Arthur Zwane looks set to give him more opportunities during the season.
Shabalala is a talented forward and having worked with him in the club's junior ranks, Zwane knows how to get the best out of him.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
The start of every Premier Soccer League (PSL) season gives teams and well-established players the chance to do better than they did in the previous campaign.
It also presents opportunities for new stars to come of age and several young players are already making their presence felt this season.
TimesLIVE takes a look at six who are likely to embed themselves in the psyche of fans.
Aphelele Teto (TS Galaxy, midfielder)
The 19-year-old is among the youngsters expected to take the PSL by storm this season and has already shown what he is capable of.
The teenager, who cut his teeth in the DStv Diski Challenge, was a constant irritation for Sundowns’ defence in Galaxy’s 1-0 surprise win over the DStv Premiership defending champions.
Teto has started all three Galaxy games this season and provided two assists in the Rockets’ 2-0 win over SuperSport United.
Oswin Andries (Stellenbosch, midfielder)
A versatile player, Andries is able to switch from central midfield to defence with ease.
The 19-year-old has featured twice for coach Steve Barker’s side.
The teenager was a marvel to watch in the 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates, playing with no signs of fear against the so-called big club.
The youngster bossed around Pirates’ attackers and was always involved in Stellies attacks.
Andries scored his first goal in the top tier when his team defeated Royal AM 3-1 last weekend.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Thabiso Monyane (Orlando Pirates, defender)
The 22-year-old made his Pirates debut in the 2019/2020 season, but didn’t enjoy much game time after that.
The right back seems to be a favourite for new coach Jose Riveiro and he has not disappointed.
If Monyane continues to enjoy backing at the Bucs, this could be the season in which he reaches his true potential.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Thapelo Maseko (SuperSport United, midfielder)
SuperSport United are known to unearth and develop exceptional football talent and Maseko seems to be the Tshwane outfit's next precious find.
The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has enjoyed game time under coach Gavin Hunt and has rewarded him with a goal, though SuperSport are yet to win a match this season.
Maseko is one of those players who will be the talk of the town this season.
Players such as Promise Mkhuma, who recently secured a loan move to Swallows FC from Sundowns, and Stellenbosch duo Antonio van Wyk and Jaden Adams are also worth a mention.
