Soccer

Sundowns coach Mngqithi wary of potential ‘banana skin’ in Sekhukhune

19 August 2022 - 11:48
Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says they must tread carefully against Sekhukhune United.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has described Sekhukhune United as a potential “banana skin” ahead of their DStv Premiership meeting at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

They meet on the back of contrasting recent results where the Brazilians thumped Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 and Babina Noko lost 1-0 to newcomers Richards Bay last weekend.

“They have not started very well this season. In their last match against Richards Bay, they played very well and they could easily have scored more than five goals,” said Mngqithi about United.

“They created some very good chances in that match. They are people who we cannot take for granted and they are people who work very hard.”

Mngqithi said United have assembled a good team that is capable of overpowering any opposition in the league.

“They have employed the services of some of the best strikers in the country in Victor Letsoalo, Tshegofatso Mabasa and, unfortunately for them, Tashreeq Morris is suspended for this match.

“But they have been playing a very offensive [type of] football, with a lot of crosses into the box and creating problems for opposition teams. They have not really scored as many goals as the chances they have created but they are a little bit of a banana skin that needs us to tread very carefully because they are a very formidable side.”

Mngqithi said opposing coach Kaitano Tembo and his technical team have managed to sign players who have given the squad balance.

“They are strong on set-pieces with their crossing game, with Tshepo Mokhabi on the left and Thamsanqa Masiya on the right, who are very quick and direct on delivery.

“Central midfield of Linda Mntambo is very solid and difficult for everyone and the backs Edwin Gyimah and Daniel Cardoso inside, and Nyiko Mobbie, make it a very powerful team to deal with.

“We know we are playing against a very good team that is offensive — and they also have Rodrick Kabwe on the left who is very good with his deliveries.”

READ MORE:

